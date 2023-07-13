Foreign Affairs Minister strongly condemns North Korea's use of ballistic missiles

Foreign Affairs Minister strongly condemns North Korea's use of ballistic missilesPlay00:41Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (645.38KB) .ShareLatest podcast episodesTwo men arrested in Sydney after a high-risk two-hour police pursuitMatilda's coach expects to announce his Women's World Cup lineup before tonight's friendly matchPrime Minister won't confirm if RBA Governor Philip Lowe's term will be extendedMinister for Indigenous Affairs speaks with Indigenous communities of Western Australia