SBS News - Google - Shorts

Foreign Minister Penny Wong says the United States must step up its economic engagement with the Asia-Pacific

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 December 2022 at 12:16pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 8 December 2022 at 12:16pm
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

The federal government has announced sweeping changes to environment laws

German police arrest 25 people who planned a far-right coup to overthrow the government

Rising energy prices the top priority at a national meeting of energy ministers

Belgian football star Eden Hazard retires from international competition