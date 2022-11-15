SBS News - Google - Shorts

Former Socceroos star Tim Cahill offers advice to players ahead of their FIFA World Cup campaign.

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 November 2022 at 5:45pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 15 November 2022 at 5:45pm
Source: SBS News
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

The G-20 summit in Indonesia officially kicks off today

Hundreds told to evacuate the New South Wales town of Forbes over rising river levels

A new COVID-19 vaccine approved as cases rise

The world’s only Qatari LGBTQI activist fears protests during the FIFA World Cup could lead to retaliation.