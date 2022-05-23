Former Tuvalu PM welcomes new Australian PM, hopes for change on climate policy

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Former Tuvalu PM welcomes new Australian PM, hopes for change on climate policyPlay01:05EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1012.88 KB)Published 23 May 2022 at 6:00pmTags .Published 23 May 2022 at 6:00pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesImplementing Uluru Statement a high priority, new minister saysAnthony Albanese says he will work with the new crossbench in ParliamentFormer treasurer Josh Frydenberg concedes defeat in KooyongFree flu jabs for Queenslanders amid sharp rise in cases