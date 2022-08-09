Former US President Donald Trump says the FBI have raided his Mar-a-Lago home

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Former US President Donald Trump says the FBI have raided his Mar-a-Lago homePlay00:51SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (793.13KB)Published 9 August 2022 at 2:24pmSource: SBS News .Published 9 August 2022 at 2:24pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesGreens call for Indigenous truth telling commission Victoria to provide free N-95 masks in some settingsCalls for more support for people with disabilities affected by floods Man charged with the murder of mother and son in Brisbane