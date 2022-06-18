Former US President Donald Trump makes first public appearances since US Capitol riot hearings begin

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Former US President Donald Trump makes first public appearances since US Capitol riot hearings beginPlay00:38EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (599.25 KB)Published 18 June 2022 at 12:45pmSource: SBS News .Published 18 June 2022 at 12:45pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesNSW to make further investments in women's safetyEngland scores ODI world record 498-4 against NetherlandsEurovision organisers say 'too risky' for Ukraine to host 2023 contestUS regulators authorise first COVID-19 vaccines for infants and preschoolers