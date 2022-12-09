Four men charged in multi-million dollar global financial scam

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Four men charged in multi-million dollar global financial scamPlay00:51SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (803.63KB)Published 9 December 2022 at 4:27pmSource: SBS News .Published 9 December 2022 at 4:27pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesPenny Wong says execution of Iranian man "deeply distrubing"Vladimir Putin says Russian forces will continue to hit Ukraine's energy infrastructurePrince Harry accuses family of failing to protect wife Meghan Markle from "race element" of pressStar Entertainment hit with $100 million fine