Four people, including three children, killed in light plane crash north of Canberra

Four people, including three children, killed in light plane crash north of CanberraPlay00:52Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (811.13KB) .Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesImprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi wins Nobel Peace PrizeQueenslander rowing boat from Peru to Australia rescued after capsizingAustralian Electoral Commission committed to returning to NT communitiesPoland and Hungary reject EU migration pact