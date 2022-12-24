Free ferry service for flood-affected SA residents

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Free ferry service for flood-affected SA residentsPlay00:56SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (875.25KB)Published 24 December 2022 at 7:00pm, updated 24 minutes ago at 10:41pmSource: SBS News .Published 24 December 2022 at 7:00pm, updated 24 minutes ago at 10:41pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesM23 rebel groups announces retreat from eastern DRCMore charges could be imposed on REDcycle operators, Victoria's environmental watchdog warnsAFL community mourns death of former Brownlow medallist Barry RoundFavourable wind conditions could see race record broken at this year's Sydney to Hobart