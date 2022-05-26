French and Australian leaders work on improving frosty relations

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen French and Australian leaders work on improving frosty relationsPlay00:52EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (815.25 KB)Published 27 May 2022 at 8:19amTags .Published 27 May 2022 at 8:19amTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesMore than 600,000 informal votes at 2022 pollParents of Texas shooting victims question authoritiesUkraine president rejects calls to cede territory to RussiaConsumers brace for big power price hike