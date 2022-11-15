From detained Australians to the '$20 billion question': What Anthony Albanese raised in Xi Jinping meeting

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen From detained Australians to the '$20 billion question': What Anthony Albanese raised in Xi Jinping meetingPlay01:21SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (2.49MB)Published 16 November 2022 at 8:51amSource: SBS News .Published 16 November 2022 at 8:51amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesRussian missiles land in Poland, killing two peopleMatildas beat Thailand 2-0 in friendlyNew LGBTQI+ campaign calls for end to conversion practices and discriminationSecond Australian confirmed dead following Halloween crowd crush in South Korea