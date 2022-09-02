G7 nations agree to cap Russian oil prices

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen G7 nations agree to cap Russian oil pricesPlay01:03SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (981.38KB)Published 3 September 2022 at 7:48amSource: SBS News .Published 3 September 2022 at 7:48amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodes18 dead in Afghan mosque blastArgentina's Vice-President escapes assassination attemptIAEA says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant integrity violatedNASA confident Artemis moon rocket will launch today