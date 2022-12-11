Gender pay gap remains stagnant for first year ever in Australia

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Gender pay gap remains stagnant for first year ever in AustraliaPlay00:45SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (704.25KB)Published 12 December 2022 at 10:13amSource: SBS News .Published 12 December 2022 at 10:13amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesSuccessful return of NASA's Orion capsule sparks hope for future travelVictorian students receive ATAR resultsDavid Beckham defends UK captain after missed goal in World Cup quarter finalAustralian cricket team to name squad for first Test against South Africa