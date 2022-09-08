Global monkeypox infections continue to surge with the virus now detected in around 90 countries
Monkeypox Coordinator Bob Fenton speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on September 7, 2022. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) Source: AFP / MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
The Americas remain the main source of new monkeypox infections as case numbers climb. Twelve countries have requested assistance to buy doses of the Bavarian Nordic vaccine which is currently in short supply.
