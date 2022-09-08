SBS News - Google - In Depth

Global monkeypox infections continue to surge

Monkeypox Coordinator Bob Fenton speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC on September 7, 2022.

Published 8 September 2022 at 3:18pm
Source: SBS News

The Americas remain the main source of new monkeypox infections as case numbers climb. Twelve countries have requested assistance to buy doses of the Bavarian Nordic vaccine which is currently in short supply.

Global monkeypox infections continue to surge with the virus now detected in around 90 countries
