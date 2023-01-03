Government at odds with Chief Medical Officer over China travel restrictions

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Government at odds with Chief Medical Officer over China travel restrictionsPlay01:09SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.06MB)Published 3 January 2023 at 12:45pmSource: SBS News .Published 3 January 2023 at 12:45pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesFIFA President wants stadiums named after PeleGold Coast helicopter crash victims identifiedMartina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancerRussia says 63 of its soldiers died in a deadly strike in Ukraine