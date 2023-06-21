Government's Housing Future Fund legislation officially delayed until October

Government's Housing Future Fund legislation officially delayed until OctoberPlay00:57Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (895.5KB) .Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesAustralian states urged to follow NSW anti-slavery strategyInternational Criminal Court unlikely to take action against disgraced ADF personnelSearch efforts continue in the case of a missing submarineQueensland coach Billy Slater confident after defeating NSW