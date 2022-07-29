Govt 'fingerprints' on Barilaro job: NSW Labor

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Govt 'fingerprints' on Barilaro job: NSW LaborPlay01:02SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (975.75KB)Published 29 July 2022 at 4:11pmSource: SBS News .Published 29 July 2022 at 4:11pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesOverhaul of regional grants program promisedTwitter vows to protect privacy of users despite requestsVettel announces F1 retirementFIFA dismisses report 2023 WWC will be delayed