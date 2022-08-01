Greens Party pushes for 'climate trigger' in Senate

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Greens Party pushes for 'climate trigger' in SenatePlay00:55SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (859.5KB)Published 1 August 2022 at 12:44pmSource: SBS News .Published 1 August 2022 at 12:44pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAustralia to experience major gas shortfalls along east coast in 2023Almost 10,000 COVID-19 cases in aged care House prices dropping at fastest rate since the Global Financial Crisis A plan to end homelessness within a decade