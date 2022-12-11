Greens reject government proposal of compensation for coal and gas producers

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Greens reject government proposal of compensation for coal and gas producersPlay00:49SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (767.63KB)Published 12 December 2022 at 7:04amSource: SBS News .Published 12 December 2022 at 7:04amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesFiji P-M contender concerned over relations with AustraliaAustralian cricket team to name squad for first Test against South AfricaFederal government extends dental services for vulnerable childrenLockerbie bomb suspect taken into custody