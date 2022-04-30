SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Greens to preference Labor over the Coalition Play00:50EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (782.63 KB)Published 30 April 2022 at 5:41pmTags .Published 30 April 2022 at 5:41pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesLabor promises a royal commission into Robodebt Scott Morrison responds to claims China's timing of the Solomons deal is a form of election interferenceAustralia's COVID-19 statistics United States accuses Vladimir Putin of "depravity" in Ukraine