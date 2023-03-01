Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Growing concerns for the homeless as New Delhi prepares to host G20
Rishikesh and the men in the temporary shelter Source: SBS News / Aaron Fernandes
With India preparing to host the G20 later this year, government agencies are expected to spend an estimated $180 million to fix infrastructure and beautify public spaces in the capital New Delhi. But there are growing concerns that shelters used by millions of migrant workers could be destroyed in the process.
