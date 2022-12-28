SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Healthcare professionals calling for more screenings.Play01:11SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.08MB)Published 28 December 2022 at 4:09pmSource: SBS News .Published 28 December 2022 at 4:09pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesFlight to Bali refused landing because of plane swap.Novak Djokovic is back in Australia.Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address Ukrainian Parliament and define goals for the year to come.NSW Premier issues fresh beach safety warning