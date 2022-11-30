SBS News - Google - Shorts

Historic moment as an all female team chosen to referee a group game

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 December 2022 at 8:29am
Source: SBS News

.

Published 1 December 2022 at 8:29am
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Prominent opposition figure in Russia has gone on trial in Moscow

A toddler killed in a shed fire in Tasmania

Labor hails the passage of its anti-corruption bill through the Parliament

Man suspected of murdering a woman in Cairns four years ago set to be extradited from India back to Australia