Horrified reaction to Taliban edict for Afghan women

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Horrified reaction to Taliban edict for Afghan womenPlay00:56EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (879.38 KB)Published 9 May 2022 at 10:49amTags .Published 9 May 2022 at 10:49amTags.SHARELatest podcast episodesThe Labor party announces a $150 million plan for teachingIrish rock group U2 perform in UkraineEarly voting for the federal election starts todayThe rise of Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz continues