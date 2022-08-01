SBS News - Google - Shorts

House prices dropping at fastest rate since the Global Financial Crisis

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 August 2022 at 12:05pm
Source: SBS News

.

Published 1 August 2022 at 12:05pm
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Almost 10,000 COVID-19 cases in aged care

A plan to end homelessness within a decade

Aid groups call for action to address global hunger crisis

Labor MPs push for assisted dying in the Northern Territory and ACT