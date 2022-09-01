Human Rights Watch calls for action over UN China report

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Human Rights Watch calls for action over UN China reportPlay02:05SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.9MB)Published 1 September 2022 at 4:24pmSource: SBS News .Published 1 September 2022 at 4:24pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesCalls for COVID isolation advice to be released to the publicLawyer for wife killer says his client has been threatened in prisonAustralian Medical Association wants COVID isolation advice releasedAustralian submariners to train with British counterparts