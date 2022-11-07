Hundreds of flood-hit homes in Forbes, NSW to be assessed for damage

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Hundreds of flood-hit homes in Forbes, NSW to be assessed for damagePlay00:51SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (803.63KB)Published 8 November 2022 at 7:50amSource: SBS News .Published 8 November 2022 at 7:50amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesDisability service laws to see first major shakeup in nearly 40 yearsNew report suggests majority of people unlikely to improve home security following break-inSri Lankan cricketer accused of sexual assault remains in custodyRetired French cardinal named as one of 11 Catholic bishops accused of sexual violence