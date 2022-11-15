Hundreds told to evacuate the New South Wales town of Forbes over rising river levels

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Hundreds told to evacuate the New South Wales town of Forbes over rising river levelsPlay01:13SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.11MB)Published 15 November 2022 at 5:47pmSource: SBS News .Published 15 November 2022 at 5:47pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesThe G-20 summit in Indonesia officially kicks off todayA new COVID-19 vaccine approved as cases riseFormer Socceroos star Tim Cahill offers advice to players ahead of their FIFA World Cup campaign.The world’s only Qatari LGBTQI activist fears protests during the FIFA World Cup could lead to retaliation.