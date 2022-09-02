IAEA says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant integrity violated

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen IAEA says Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant integrity violatedPlay01:32SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.41MB)Published 3 September 2022 at 7:46amSource: SBS News .Published 3 September 2022 at 7:46amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesG7 nations agree to cap Russian oil prices18 dead in Afghan mosque blastArgentina's Vice-President escapes assassination attemptNASA confident Artemis moon rocket will launch today