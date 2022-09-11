Iga Swiatek claims her first US Open title

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Iga Swiatek claims her first US Open titlePlay00:58SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (907.88KB)Published 11 September 2022 at 4:12pmSource: SBS News .Published 11 September 2022 at 4:12pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesRepublic referendum for another Caribbean nationAustralia announces one-off public holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth's deathEarthquake rocks Papua New GuineaMan dies in Queensland plane crash