SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Immigration minister welcomes more diversity across all sectors Play00:54EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (845.25 KB)Published 16 June 2022 at 5:47pmSource: SBS News .Published 16 June 2022 at 5:47pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesUnemployment rate drops to 3.9 per centThe Prime Minister officially signs off on more ambitious climate change goalsAn extra year of learning introduced for pre-schoolers in NSW and VictoriaThe federal Energy Minister confident Australia can continue to avoid blackouts