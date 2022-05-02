Inclusion survey finds mixed results about sense of belonging

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Inclusion survey finds mixed results about sense of belongingPlay01:20EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.23 MB)Published 2 May 2022 at 2:25pmTags .Published 2 May 2022 at 2:25pmTags.SHARELatest podcast episodesGreek community calls for a Sydney metro station to be named after Indigenous ANZACMay Day marches used to put pressure on incumbent governmentsWitnesses to be heard in Tasmania public service sex abuse caseMuslims mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan