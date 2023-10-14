India defeats Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup

India defeats Pakistan at the Cricket World CupPlay01:01Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenDownload (950.25KB) .Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.ShareLatest podcast episodesAustralians have rejected an Indigenous Voice to ParliamentThousands of Palestinians are fleeing the Gaza Strip after Israel announces ground assaultDFAT cancels two repatriation flights from Israel over security concernsNew Zealand elects Christopher Luxon as prime minister