Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum won't use public funds

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum won't use public fundsPlay01:03SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.93MB)Published 30 November 2022 at 7:06amSource: SBS News .Published 30 November 2022 at 7:06amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesClosing the Gap report reveals mixed progressUkraine First Lady accuses Russian military of sex crimes during warThe Senate passes Labor's anti-corruption legislationLiberal MP to cross floor on Scott Morrison over secret ministries