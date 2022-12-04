International students to study beach safety as Australia records record high drowning deaths

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen International students to study beach safety as Australia records record high drowning deathsPlay01:17SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.18MB)Published 5 December 2022 at 8:16amSource: SBS News .Published 5 December 2022 at 8:16amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesBrazil battles flood crisisBrittany Higgins set to sue two former Liberal cabinet ministersMan charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to deathThe European Union looks to avert a drop in investment in clean energy technologies