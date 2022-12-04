SBS News - Google - Shorts

International students to study beach safety as Australia records record high drowning deaths

SBS News - Google - Shorts

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 December 2022 at 8:16am
Source: SBS News

.

Published 5 December 2022 at 8:16am
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Brazil battles flood crisis

Brittany Higgins set to sue two former Liberal cabinet ministers

Man charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death

The European Union looks to avert a drop in investment in clean energy technologies