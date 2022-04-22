Israeli police and Palestinians clash at holy site

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Israeli police and Palestinians clash at holy sitePlay00:56EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (876 KB)Published 22 April 2022 at 6:04pmTags .Published 22 April 2022 at 6:04pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesWestpac fined $113million for compliance failuresFormer Honduras president extradited on drug and weapon chargesQLD confirms new COVID-19 quarantine rulesVic Premier defends keeping vaccine mandates