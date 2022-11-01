Israeli voters go to polls in fifth election in less than four years

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Israeli voters go to polls in fifth election in less than four yearsPlay00:57SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (897.38KB)Published 2 November 2022 at 7:21amSource: SBS News .Published 2 November 2022 at 7:21amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesAt least 15 people injured in drive-by shooting in Chicago, USSouth Korea begins week of mourning for Halloween stampede deathsJamaica bans music and TV broadcasts promoting criminal activity and violenceRBA boss warns more interest rate hikes imminent