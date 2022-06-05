Japan "strongly condemns" North Korea's latest missile tests

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Japan "strongly condemns" North Korea's latest missile testsPlay01:17EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.17 MB)Published 5 June 2022 at 6:36pmSource: SBS NewsTags .Published 5 June 2022 at 6:36pmSource: SBS NewsTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesAustralian golfer Minjee Lee hoping to claim her second career title at the US OpenOpposition leader Peter Dutton unveils his shadow ministryNorth Korea fires more ballistic missilesNew Nationals leader refuses to commit support to Indigenous Voice to Parliament