Japan summer sees highest temperatures on record

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Japan summer sees highest temperatures on recordPlay00:46SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (723.38 KB)Published 2 July 2022 at 8:21amSource: SBS News .Published 2 July 2022 at 8:21amSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesTour de France kicks off in DenmarkEU pledges to stand by Ukraine in its path to joining the unionKremlin and Ukrainian officials at odds over Odessa bombingUncle Jack Charles asked to prove Aboriginality for Stolen Generations reparations