Japanese voters cast ballot for upper house election

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Japanese voters cast ballot for upper house electionPlay01:05SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1018.5 KB)Published 10 July 2022 at 6:01pmSource: SBS News .Published 10 July 2022 at 6:01pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesUkraine dismisses five diplomats during conflictMillions to be eligible for antiviral COVID treatmentsPayments flow in the aftermath of NSW floodsVictoria's ambulance service declares a code red