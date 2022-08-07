SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen John Barilaro to face a parliamentary inquiry into his controversial appointment to a U-S trade job Play01:18SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.2MB)Published 8 August 2022 at 8:40amSource: SBS News .Published 8 August 2022 at 8:40amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesPeople with a disability continue to face challenges finding employment US passes landmark climate bill Penny Wong calls for calm over Taiwan Nick Kyrgios wins his first ATP title