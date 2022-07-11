Kenya uses satellite technology to deliver COVID vaccines

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Kenya uses satellite technology to deliver COVID vaccinesPlay01:01SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (953.63 KB)Published 11 July 2022 at 5:58pmSource: SBS News .Published 11 July 2022 at 5:58pmSource: SBS NewsSHARELatest podcast episodesAustralia to meet with Pacific leaders in FijiAn attack on Ukraine apartment building leaves many dead Federal government provides more flood relief payments COVID isolation leave comes to an end