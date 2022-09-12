King Charles addresses Parliament for first time as UK's new monarch

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen King Charles addresses Parliament for first time as UK's new monarchPlay00:42SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (654.38KB)Published 13 September 2022 at 7:53amSource: SBS News .Published 13 September 2022 at 7:53amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesNew Zealand residents no longer required to isolate if close contact of a positive Covid-19 caseTrump's lawyers say investigation into top-secret documents is misguidedThree female employees of UN Mission to Afghanistan detained by Taliban authoritiesConservative party in Sweden in the lead as officials expect election results at the end of the week