Labor promises $15 million to fund language classes

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Labor promises $15 million to fund language classesPlay01:00EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (944.63 KB)Published 23 April 2022 at 11:48amTags .Published 23 April 2022 at 11:48amTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesJohn Howard joins Morrison's campaign trailIsraeli police and Palestinians clash at holy siteWestpac fined $113million for compliance failuresFormer Honduras president extradited on drug and weapon charges