Labor retains the seat of Fannie Bay in the Northern Territory parliament

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Labor retains the seat of Fannie Bay in the Northern Territory parliamentPlay00:29SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (456KB)Published 21 August 2022 at 10:21amSource: SBS News .Published 21 August 2022 at 10:21amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesThe federal government takes action aginst some disability services providersSixteen people killed in a bus crash in TurkeyFresh Ukrainian drone attacks reportedTwo huge games, and one huge decision, on the final day of the AFL regular season