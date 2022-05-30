Labor to form a majority government

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Labor to form a majority governmentPlay00:36EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.1 MB)Published 31 May 2022 at 6:48amTags .Published 31 May 2022 at 6:48amTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesHeavy fighting continues in eastern UkraineMan arrested after throwing cake at Mona LisaUluru advocates welcome Dutton's change of heart on apologyAustralia wants to help build "strong" Pacific family: Penny Wong