Labor's Penny Wong will become the new Senate Leader and federal Foreign Affairs Minister

Published 22 May 2022 at 7:02am
Zoe Daniel and Allegra Spender are each set to claim House of Representatives seats as independent candidates

The Greens are declaring a "Greens-slide" in the lower house, on track for an electoral win

Scott Morrison has conceded defeat in the federal election.

Anthony Albanese pledges to bring Australians together after defeating the Liberal-National coalition