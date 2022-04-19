Latest in the Ben Roberts Smith trial

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Latest in the Ben Roberts Smith trialPlay01:02EnglishSBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (975 KB)Published 19 April 2022 at 5:41pmTags .Published 19 April 2022 at 5:41pmTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesScott Morrison and Anthony Albanese will go head-to-head in first debate tomorrowAussie weightlifter hopes to win gold at Commonwealth GamesUkraine's President says Russia has begun battle for DonbasDavid Spiers is the new leader of the South Australian Liberal Party