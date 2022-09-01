Lawyer for wife killer says his client has been threatened in prison

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Lawyer for wife killer says his client has been threatened in prisonPlay01:14SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1.13MB)Published 1 September 2022 at 4:22pmSource: SBS News .Published 1 September 2022 at 4:22pmSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesHuman Rights Watch calls for action over UN China reportCalls for COVID isolation advice to be released to the publicAustralian Medical Association wants COVID isolation advice releasedAustralian submariners to train with British counterparts