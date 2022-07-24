Lifesavers urge water safety as drownings increase by 30 percent

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Lifesavers urge water safety as drownings increase by 30 percentPlay01:04SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (1001.63KB)Published 25 July 2022 at 9:36amSource: SBS News .Published 25 July 2022 at 9:36amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesCalifornia wildfires burning out of controlBolsonaro launches re-election campaignPoliticans return to Canberra ahead of 47th sitting of ParliamentWHO activates highest alert level for Monkeypox outbreak